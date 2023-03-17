UrduPoint.com

OECD Improves Forecast For Russia's GDP, Expects 2.5% Decline In 2023

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published March 17, 2023 | 07:50 PM

OECD Improves Forecast for Russia's GDP, Expects 2.5% Decline in 2023

The Organisation for Economic Co-operation and Development (OECD) has improved its forecast for Russia's gross domestic product (GDP) decline in 2023 to 2.5% from 5.6%, while predicting a 0.5% decline of the country's GDP in 2024, the organization's March report showed on Friday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 17th March, 2023) The Organisation for Economic Co-operation and Development (OECD) has improved its forecast for Russia's gross domestic product (GDP) decline in 2023 to 2.5% from 5.6%, while predicting a 0.5% decline of the country's GDP in 2024, the organization's March report showed on Friday.

The previous forecast in the OECD's November 2022 report forecast Russia's GDP a decline of 5.6% in 2023 and 0.2% in 2024.

The OECD has improved its forecast for the global GDP growth in 2023 to 2.6% against 2.2% estimated in November's report.

"Average annual growth of global GDP in 2023 is projected to be 2.6%, recovering to 2.

9% in 2024, a rate close to the pre-pandemic trend," the report said.

The OECD also said that the GDP growth in the euro area would be slow in 2023, but the "benefits of lower energy prices and declining inflation should help growth momentum to gradually improve, leaving average annual growth in 2024 almost double the projected 0.8% in 2023."

"In the euro area, growth is projected to be 0.8% in 2023, but pick up to 1.5% in 2024 as the effects of high energy prices fade," the report read.

The organization forecast China's GDP growth in 2023 "to rebound to 5.3% this year and 4.9% in 2024," and the United States' GDP to grow 1.5% in 2023 and 0.9% in 2024.

Related Topics

Russia China United States Euro March November From

Recent Stories

Europe and Japan leading pack in terms of hydrogen ..

Europe and Japan leading pack in terms of hydrogen patent numbers, IEA-EPO repor ..

40 minutes ago
 Sheikha Fatima checks on health of Syrian earthqua ..

Sheikha Fatima checks on health of Syrian earthquake victims

40 minutes ago
 10th Arab Aviation Summit reinforces growing impor ..

10th Arab Aviation Summit reinforces growing importance of efficiency in shaping ..

40 minutes ago
 RAK Chamber, Austrian Embassy discuss economic coo ..

RAK Chamber, Austrian Embassy discuss economic cooperation

40 minutes ago
 Abu Dhabi to host world’s largest autonomous rac ..

Abu Dhabi to host world’s largest autonomous racing league

55 minutes ago
 Abu Dhabi-Japan Economic Council reviews significa ..

Abu Dhabi-Japan Economic Council reviews significant growth in bilateral trade a ..

55 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.