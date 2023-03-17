(@FahadShabbir)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 17th March, 2023) The Organisation for Economic Co-operation and Development (OECD) has improved its forecast for Russia's gross domestic product (GDP) decline in 2023 to 2.5% from 5.6%, while predicting a 0.5% decline of the country's GDP in 2024, the organization's March report showed on Friday.

The previous forecast in the OECD's November 2022 report forecast Russia's GDP a decline of 5.6% in 2023 and 0.2% in 2024.

The OECD has improved its forecast for the global GDP growth in 2023 to 2.6% against 2.2% estimated in November's report.

"Average annual growth of global GDP in 2023 is projected to be 2.6%, recovering to 2.

9% in 2024, a rate close to the pre-pandemic trend," the report said.

The OECD also said that the GDP growth in the euro area would be slow in 2023, but the "benefits of lower energy prices and declining inflation should help growth momentum to gradually improve, leaving average annual growth in 2024 almost double the projected 0.8% in 2023."

"In the euro area, growth is projected to be 0.8% in 2023, but pick up to 1.5% in 2024 as the effects of high energy prices fade," the report read.

The organization forecast China's GDP growth in 2023 "to rebound to 5.3% this year and 4.9% in 2024," and the United States' GDP to grow 1.5% in 2023 and 0.9% in 2024.