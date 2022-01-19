UrduPoint.com

OECD Industry Stocks Declined By 6.1 Million Barrels In December - IEA Report

Industry stocks of the Organisation for Economic Co-operation and Development (OECD) declined by 6.1 million barrels in December month-on-month and reached their lowest level in 7 years, the International Energy Agency (IEA) said on Wednesday

"OECD total industry stocks declined by 6.1 mb in November, as rising crude and gasoline stocks were more than offset by draws in other products. At 2 756 mb, stocks were down 354 mb on a year ago and at their lowest level in seven years.

Preliminary data for December show OECD industry stocks falling by another 45 mb while volumes of oil on the water rose." the IEA said in a report.

The report also said that industry stocks in November "covered 60.9 days of forward demand, 1.3 days lower than the latest five-year average".

"Preliminary data for December show OECD stocks plunged by a further 45.2 mb. While December typically has the highest monthly stock draws, the latest decline was 35% more than normal," the report read.

