MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 21st September, 2021) The Organisation for Economic Co-operation and Development (OECD) maintained its forecast for China's 2021-2022 GDP dynamics unchanged, according to a fresh report released on Tuesday.

The Chinese economy expects an 8.5% and 5.8% growth in 2021 and 2022, respectively, as in the May forecast.

According to OECD estimates, inflation in China will amount to 1.2% this year and to 2.2% in 2022.