OECD Nuclear Energy Agency Suspends Russian Membership On May 11

Published April 14, 2022

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 14th April, 2022) The Nuclear Energy Agency of the Organization for Economic Co-operation and Development (OECD) has notified Russia that it had suspended its membership, effective May 11.

"The Russian Federation has been informed accordingly and the suspension will enter into force on 11 May," the statement read.

Russia, the world's leading exporter of civilian nuclear energy plants, joined NEA in 2013. The OECD, a global policy forum, halted Russian participation in its bodies in early March in response to the military operation in Ukraine.

More Stories From World

