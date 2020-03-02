OECD slashes 2020 global growth forecast over virus

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

Paris, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Mar, 2020 ) :The coronavirus outbreak will have a major impact on economic growth worldwide this year, the OECD warned Monday as it lowered its global GDP forecast by half a percentage point to 2.4 percent, the lowest rate since the 2008-09 financial crisis.

That forecast assumes the virus outbreak fades this year, but a more severe outbreak "would weaken prospects considerably", the group of free-market economies said.