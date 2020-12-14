UrduPoint.com
OECD to Develop Strategy for Safe Reopening of Borders Amid Pandemic - Madrid

MADRID (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 14th December, 2020) The Organisation for Economic Co-operation and Development will work out a strategy to resume safe cross-border movement of people amid the pandemic, as proposed by Spain, which chairs the OECD's ministerial meetings this year.

The announcement comes as Paris hosts an event on the 60th anniversary of the organization. Spanish Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez is among the participants.

"To this end [create a strategy for safe movement of people], all countries must agree on a protocol that will clearly indicate which tests, certificates and quarantines are necessary in different epidemiological circumstances in a country of origin and arrival and depending on a mode of travel," the Spanish government said in a statement, clarifying the initiative.

According to Spain, OECD countries should coordinate all protocols and mutually recognize diagnostic tests whose results will be downloaded on a common electronic platform, which "will let nations open borders without the need to enforce quarantines."

Member states are expected to share the first results of the initiative at a high-level conference in early February 2021.

The OECD brings together 37 countries, which account for 62 percent of the global GDP.

