OECD Unemployment Rate Drops to 7.7% in July, Still Higher Than Before Pandemic

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 09th September, 2020) The average unemployment rate in the Organisation for Economic Co-operation and Development (OECD) countries remains above the pre-pandemic levels, despite dropping by 0.3 percentage points to 7.7 percent in July, fresh statistics showed on Wednesday.

"The OECD area unemployment rate fell to 7.7% in July 2020, from 8.0% in June, but remained 2.5 percentage points above the rate in February, before the COVID-19 pandemic hit the labour market. The monthly fall for the OECD as a whole masks strong regional differences," the organization said.

In the euro area and Japan, for instance, the unemployment rate ticked up from 7.7 percent to 7.

9 percent and from 2.8 percent to 2.9 percent, respectively. The figures are a relatively small increase from the February figures, which stood at 7.3 percent in the euro zone and 2.4 percent in Japan.

"On the other hand, in Canada and the United States the unemployment rate in July fell markedly (by 1.4 and 0.9 percentage points respectively, to 10.9% and 10.2%), reflecting continued declines in the number of people on temporary layoff. However, unemployment rates in July remained 5.3 and 6.7 percentage points, respectively, higher than in February," the press release added.

In August, the fall continued, and the unemployment rate totaled 10.2 percent in Canada and 8.4 percent in the US.