OECD Upgrades Forecast For 2021 Eurozone GDP Growth To 5.3%
The Organisation for Economic Co-operation and Development (OECD) revised up its forecast for the eurozone's 2021-2022 GDP dynamics and expects it to increase by 5.3%, according to a fresh report released on Tuesday
In the May forecast, the OECD expected a 4.3% growth.
The OECD also upgraded its forecast for the eurozone's 2022 economy growth by 0.2 percentage points to 4.6%.
According to OECD estimates, inflation in the eurozone will amount to 2.1% this year.