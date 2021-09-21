UrduPoint.com

OECD Upgrades Forecast For 2021 Eurozone GDP Growth To 5.3%

Tue 21st September 2021 | 02:16 PM

The Organisation for Economic Co-operation and Development (OECD) revised up its forecast for the eurozone's 2021-2022 GDP dynamics and expects it to increase by 5.3%, according to a fresh report released on Tuesday

In the May forecast, the OECD expected a 4.3% growth.

The OECD also upgraded its forecast for the eurozone's 2022 economy growth by 0.2 percentage points to 4.6%.

According to OECD estimates, inflation in the eurozone will amount to 2.1% this year.

