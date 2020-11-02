UrduPoint.com
OECD's PISA Names Moscow Among World's Top 5 Quality School Education Providers

Muhammad Irfan 1 minute ago Mon 02nd November 2020 | 10:50 AM

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 02nd November, 2020) The Russian capital has entered the global leadership tier for the quality of secondary education according to the OECD Programme for International Student Assessment (PISA) research, Moscow Deputy Mayor Anastasia Rakova said on Monday.

PISA 2018 assessed how well children from around the world can use the skills and knowledge they receive in schools for solving real-life problems of various categories. Moscow students ranked second for the financial literacy and the fourth for the global competencies.

"Moscow applied to participate in the research as a separate region.

We finally got back the results of our school students in the category of 'Global competencies.' Children were assessed on their ability to live and work in a multicultural society, perceive global events and analyze global problems. The results are impressive ” our school children are among the world's best five," Rakova said, as quoted in a press release on the Moscow Mayor's website.

According to the press release, close to 7,300 school students from Moscow participated in the PISA 2018 research from April 16-30, 2018.

More Stories From World

