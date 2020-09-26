Of The People’s Council Of Turkmenistan Was Held At The High Organizational Level

On the eve of the Independence Day of Turkmenistan to be celebrated on 27 September 2020, the utmost nation-wide assembly of Turkmenistan – the meeting of the People’s Council of Turkmenistan was held in Ashgabat, Turkmenistan through videoconferencing

Ashgabat (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-Sept 26th, 2020) Nn the eve of the Independence Day of Turkmenistan to be celebrated on 27 September 2020, the utmost nation-wide assembly of Turkmenistan – the meeting of the People’s Council of Turkmenistan was held in Ashgabat, Turkmenistan through videoconferencing.

Being the highest representative body of the public authority, the People’s Council (Halk Maslahaty) provides the application of the experience of Turkmen people in the area of state formation accumulated during the centuries-old history and participation of extensive groups of population in the adoption of significant public and political resolutions leading consequently towards realizing conceptual ideas and unity.

The successive session of the People’s Council of Turkmenistan chaired by the President of Turkmenistan Gurbanguly Berdimuhamedov was attended by the Chairperson of Mejlis (Parliament), Deputy Chairmen of the Cabinet of Ministers, heads of the ministries and profile agencies, members of public organizations, elders, representatives of various sectors, students and representatives of the mass media.

The session had a rich agenda, such as the key vectors of successful implementation of historic and long-term programs in the new development period of the independent and permanently neutral Turkmenistan, as well as the subjects related to socio-economic growth of the state in 2021 were considered.

During the successive session of the People’s Council of Turkmenistan, it was also comprehensively spoken about the constitutional reforms, which serve as a proof of adherence to democratic norms and international cooperation conditioned by the achievements of the society.

The People's Council joined the system of state institutions performing functions in the field of legislation.

Thus, on the way to the creation of a bicameral system of a representative legislative institution of state government, a proposal to establish the National Council of Turkmenistan, and its Chambers to be named as the Halk Maslahaty (People's Council) and the Mejlis was unanimously adopted.

The implementation of constitutional reforms is aimed at ensuring a prosperous and happy life for the Turkmen people and is one of the important steps towards further democratization of the state.



Starting from the first days of its sovereign development, Turkmenistan proclaimed the neutrality of the state, taking into account national and international interests in world politics, and strictly adhering to the principles of good neighborliness, mutual respect and equality, implements a foreign policy aimed at maintaining global peace, security and prosperity.

The President also stressed the importance of strategic cooperation between Turkmenistan and the United Nations.

In this context, it was noted that the country's initiatives put forward in the field of water, energy and transport diplomacy are supported by the world community and contribute to strengthening the international authority of Turkmenistan.

The head of the Turkmen state stated that the proclamation, on the initiative of Turkmenistan, of 2021 as the International Year of Peace and Trust, in accordance with the Resolution of the United Nations General Assembly, in turn, demonstrates to the whole world the country's efforts aimed at establishing universal peace and friendship, and this, became another historic milestone in strengthening the importance of the neutral status of the state.

The President of Turkmenistan also stated that the spread in 2020 of a particularly dangerous disease - a new type of coronavirus, adversely affected the economies of the countries of the world, and despite the ongoing difficult socio-economic situation on a global scale, the country's economy maintained its stable development.

In Turkmenistan, more than 70 percent of the state budget is directed to the social sphere.

In this context, in his speech, President of Turkmenistan Gurbanguly Berdimuhamedov noted that as part of the implementation of the “Program of socio-economic development of the country for 2019-2025”, a huge work is being done in all areas of the national economy.



At the successive session of the People’s Council of Turkmenistan, other significant tasks have been identified for the development of priority sectors of the economy.