Office Building Fire In India's Kolkata Kills 7 People - Reports

Umer Jamshaid 3 minutes ago Tue 09th March 2021 | 12:00 AM

Office Building Fire in India's Kolkata Kills 7 People - Reports

NEW DELHI (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 09th March, 2021) Seven people, including several firefighters, died after a fire broke out at the office building in India's Kolkata on Monday, the media reported.

According to the NDTV broadcaster, four firefighters and one police officer were among the dead, and the incident occurred on Strand Road in downtown Kolkata.

Five out of seven bodies were found in an elevator, and the police also said that two more people may be missing.

