Office of Bangladeshi Prime Minister Confirms Applying for BRICS Membership

NEW DELHI (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 19th June, 2023) Bangladesh has officially applied to join the BRICS group of major emerging economies, the office of the Bangladeshi prime minister told Sputnik.

Earlier in the day, the Dhaka Tribune reported, citing Bangladeshi Foreign Secretary Masud Bin Momen, that Dhaka had sent a request to join the organization after a meeting between Bangladeshi Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina and South African President Cyril Ramaphosa in Geneva last Wednesday.

"Bangladesh officially applied to join the BRICS group last week, and the negotiations are currently underway. We hope to get it (a membership) in the near future," a spokesperson for the office said.