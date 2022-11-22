UrduPoint.com

Office Of Congressional Ethics Recommends Review Of Gift Solicitation By Senior Democrat

Muhammad Irfan Published November 22, 2022 | 04:50 AM

Office of Congressional Ethics Recommends Review of Gift Solicitation by Senior Democrat

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 22nd November, 2022) Democratic Congresswoman Carolyn Maloney, Chair of the House Oversight Committee, was referred for further investigation by the Office of Congressional Ethics (OCE) for potentially soliciting or accepting impermissible gifts, OCE said in a report.

"The (OCE) board recommends that the (House Ethics) Committee further review the above allegation concerning Rep. Maloney because there is substantial reason to believe that she solicited or accepted impermissible gifts associated with her attendance at the Met Gala," the report, released on Monday, said.

The referral was transmitted to the House Ethics Committee on June 23. The matter is under review by the committee, with the probe being extended on October 7 to allow more time to gather information, the panel said in a statement on Monday.

Maloney allegedly requested an invitation to the Metropolitan Museum of Art's Met Gala in potential violation of House rules, the OCE report said.

A letter sent by attorneys representing Maloney to the House Ethics Committee in July claimed that the congresswoman did not impermissibly solicit an invitation to the event.

