UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Office Of Kumtor Gold Company In Kyrgyzstan Attacked By Unknown

Sumaira FH 1 minute ago Wed 07th October 2020 | 11:40 AM

Office of Kumtor Gold Company in Kyrgyzstan Attacked by Unknown

BISHKEK (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 07th October, 2020) Office of the largest gold mining company Kumtor in Kyrgyzstan attacked by unknown people, a spokesperson for the company told Sputnik.

"There are 20-30 people, I do not know exactly how many of them are trying to break into our office. There are no employees inside now. We have already called the police," the spokesperson said.

Following the onset of mass riots on October 5 in Bishkek, several gold mines and offices of gold mining companies were attacked across the country. Law enforcement agencies have so far refused to comment on these events.

Opposition protesters have taken to the streets of Bishkek since Sunday's parliamentary elections, which saw just four political parties surpass a seven percent vote threshold to gain seats in the Kyrgyz parliament.

On Monday, about 2,000 supporters of parties that did not make it to the republic's parliament in Bishkek gathered on the central Ala-Too square. They demanded that election results be canceled and a repeat vote be held. In the evening, clashes between protesters and security officials began. The Kyrgyz Central Election Commission has subsequently annulled the results of the vote.

Protesters managed to break into the White House, which contains the Central Asian country's parliament and the presidential office, in the early hours of Tuesday. Then they moved toward the State Committee for National Security, where the former leader of the country, Almazbek Atambayev, was in custody and freed him.

Related Topics

Election Riots Police Parliament Election Commission Of Pakistan Vote White House Company Bishkek Kyrgyzstan October Sunday Gold Asia

Recent Stories

Local Press: UAE, a blissed-out haven for all

11 minutes ago

Rohail Nazir and Asif Ali guide Northern to 10th c ..

17 minutes ago

Global coronavirus cases cross 35.56 million, deat ..

41 minutes ago

Today's Gold Rates in Pakistan on 7 October 2020

1 hour ago

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

2 hours ago

Middle East entered a new era towards security and ..

10 hours ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.