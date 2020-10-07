Office of Kumtor Gold Company in Kyrgyzstan Attacked by Unknown

BISHKEK (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 07th October, 2020) Office of the largest gold mining company Kumtor in Kyrgyzstan attacked by unknown people, a spokesperson for the company told Sputnik.

"There are 20-30 people, I do not know exactly how many of them are trying to break into our office. There are no employees inside now. We have already called the police," the spokesperson said.

Following the onset of mass riots on October 5 in Bishkek, several gold mines and offices of gold mining companies were attacked across the country. Law enforcement agencies have so far refused to comment on these events.

Opposition protesters have taken to the streets of Bishkek since Sunday's parliamentary elections, which saw just four political parties surpass a seven percent vote threshold to gain seats in the Kyrgyz parliament.

On Monday, about 2,000 supporters of parties that did not make it to the republic's parliament in Bishkek gathered on the central Ala-Too square. They demanded that election results be canceled and a repeat vote be held. In the evening, clashes between protesters and security officials began. The Kyrgyz Central Election Commission has subsequently annulled the results of the vote.

Protesters managed to break into the White House, which contains the Central Asian country's parliament and the presidential office, in the early hours of Tuesday. Then they moved toward the State Committee for National Security, where the former leader of the country, Almazbek Atambayev, was in custody and freed him.