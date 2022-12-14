(@ChaudhryMAli88)

PARIS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 14th December, 2022) The office of French President Emmanuel Macron's Renaissance party and headquarters of US consulting firm McKinsey in Paris have been searched as part of the investigation into the funding of the 2017 presidential election campaign, French media reported on Wednesday.

Gendarmes carried out the searches on Tuesday on behalf of the Paris National Financial Prosecutor's Office, according to the BFMTV broadcaster. The party reportedly expressed its full readiness "to provide any information that might be useful" in the case.

In November, French prosecutors launched an investigation against Macron, whose 2017 presidential campaign is suspected of being illegally funded by McKinsey.

The case is reportedly being investigated by three judges. First of all, they plan to check all possible links between the French leader and the UK consulting company. The prosecutors will study whether "favoritism" and "illegal financing of the election campaign" took place.

Macron himself said he had learned about the investigation from the media. According to the French president, his 2017 campaign accounts have already been repeatedly checked and "no one has written or called" him in connection with the case.