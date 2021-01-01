WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 01st January, 2021) The Office of Management and Budget (OMB) dismissed as false President-elect Joe Biden's statements in which he accused the OMB of obstructing the presidential transition process.

Biden singled out earlier the OMB and the Defense Department as two government entities putting "roadblocks" for his team during the presidential transition.

"The Biden Transition Team has been making false accusations about OMB," the agency's Director Russ Vought said via Twitter and attached a letter about the issue.

Vought noted that OMB has "moved swiftly" to apportion $9.

9 million for transition activities, allowing the incoming administration to hire a transition team and utilize volunteers.

"We have taken more than 45 meetings with your staff to discuss specific issues, operational questions, and more," Vought said.

Although the Trump administration has authorized the presidential transition, President Donald Trump has pledged he will not concede and continues to dispute the 2020 election results, saying the election was stolen via massive fraud and acts of impropriety.