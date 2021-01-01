UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Office Of Management And Budget Rejects Biden's Claims Of Obstructing Transition

Muhammad Irfan 1 minute ago Fri 01st January 2021 | 03:10 AM

Office of Management and Budget Rejects Biden's Claims of Obstructing Transition

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 01st January, 2021) The Office of Management and Budget (OMB) dismissed as false President-elect Joe Biden's statements in which he accused the OMB of obstructing the presidential transition process.

Biden singled out earlier the OMB and the Defense Department as two government entities putting "roadblocks" for his team during the presidential transition.

"The Biden Transition Team has been making false accusations about OMB," the agency's Director Russ Vought said via Twitter and attached a letter about the issue.

Vought noted that OMB has "moved swiftly" to apportion $9.

9 million for transition activities, allowing the incoming administration to hire a transition team and utilize volunteers.

"We have taken more than 45 meetings with your staff to discuss specific issues, operational questions, and more," Vought said.

Although the Trump administration has authorized the presidential transition, President Donald Trump has pledged he will not concede and continues to dispute the 2020 election results, saying the election was stolen via massive fraud and acts of impropriety.

Related Topics

Election Budget Twitter Trump 2020 Government Million

Recent Stories

China approves Sinopharm COVID-19 vaccine, registe ..

2 hours ago

Sharjah Municipality inaugurates 2,500-cubic-metre ..

4 hours ago

Brazil Confirms First Cases of Coronavirus Strain ..

3 hours ago

New York City Aims to Vaccinate 1Mln People Per Da ..

4 hours ago

Dr. Khakwani appointed as head NMU gynae deptt

4 hours ago

Afghan Forces Arrest Suspects in Journalist Rahmat ..

4 hours ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.