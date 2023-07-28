Open Menu

Office Of Niger's Ruling Party Looted, Set On Fire After Military Coup - Reports

Umer Jamshaid Published July 28, 2023 | 02:20 AM

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 28th July, 2023) Protesters have plundered the headquarters of the ruling Nigerien Party for Democracy and Socialism (PNDS-Tarayya) in the capital city of Niamey and set it on fire after military rebels seized power in the country, Nigerien media reported on Thursday.

The unrest started with people in the street throwing stones and other objects at the party's building in the center of Niamey while the party officials were holding a meeting to discuss the situation in the country after the coup, Nigerien news website Niger Actu reported.

Later in the day, supporters of the military rebels joined the siege, and the building was stormed, the report said. The party officials fled, with some of them receiving injuries in road traffic accidents, the news outlet reported.

The building was looted and set on fire, Niger Actu said, adding that firefighters had to interfere.

On Wednesday, members of the Nigerien presidential guard said in a statement broadcast on national television that they had overthrown the president, Mohamed Bazoum, closed borders and imposed a curfew in the country "until further notice." It came hours after the presidential guard detained the president at his residence and sealed off access to public offices in Niamey.

The alleged reason for the mutiny was Bazoum's intention to dismiss the commander of the presidential guard, Gen. Omar Tchiani, local media reported.

