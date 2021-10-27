Office of Ousted Sudanese Prime Minister Confirms His Return Home

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 27th October, 2021) The office of Sudanese Prime Minister Abdalla Hamdok, who was ousted in a military coup, has confirmed his return to the residence.

Earlier, media reported that Hamdok was released and returned to his residence in the Kafouri district of Khartoum.

"Tonight (Tuesday) Prime Minister Abdalla Hamdok and his wife returned to their residence in Khartoum under enhanced security," the office said in a statement on Facebook.