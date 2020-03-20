Office of Russia Prosecutor General Demands Restriction of Access to Fake News on COVID-19

The Office of the Russian Prosecutor General has requested, for the first time since the beginning of the COVID-19 pandemic, that access to fake news on coronavirus, including those spread by the Echo of Moscow radio station, be restricted

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 20th March, 2020) The Office of the Russian Prosecutor General has requested, for the first time since the beginning of the COVID-19 pandemic, that access to fake news on coronavirus, including those spread by the Echo of Moscow radio station, be restricted.

"The Office of the Prosecutor General is implementing measures to restrict access to unreliable information of public importance, related to the coronavirus infection in the Russian Federation. Eight requests for restricting access to such unreliable reports have been sent to Roskomnadzor [the Federal Service for Supervision of Communications, Information Technology and Mass Media]," the office said in a statement.

The Office of the Russian Prosecutor General cited as an example an interview with political analyst Valery Solovey, released on the website of the Echo of Moscow on March 16.

"He said, citing anonymous sources, that since mid-January 2020, around 1,600 confirmed deaths from coronavirus were registered in the Russian Federation, and the number of those infected amounted to 130,000-180,000," the office said, stressing that fake news escalate panics.