Office Of Russian Defense Ministry To Open In Belgrade Soon - Serbian Interior Minister

Thu 02nd December 2021 | 03:00 PM

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 02nd December, 2021) A representative office of the Russian Defense Ministry will open in Belgrade in the near future, Serbian Minister of Internal Affairs Aleksandar Vulin said on Thursday.

"As for the representative office of the (Russian) Ministry of Defense: we signed an agreement with you and wait for the opening of the representative office.

These are already technical issues," Vulin said during negotiations with Russian Defense Minister Sergey Shoigu.

Vulin also noted the positive dynamics of military cooperation between Russia and Serbia.

"We carry out joint exercises, and I am really proud to be a small part of this huge work," he said.

Vulin also stressed Shoigu's personal contribution to the dynamic development of relations between Russia and Serbia.

"Without your personal contribution, none of this would have come of it. I still want to thank you sincerely for this," Vulin said.

