MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 02nd July, 2023) South African Zulu King Misuzulu kaZwelithini has not been hospitalized in neighboring Eswatini due to suspected poisoning, contrary to earlier reports, according to a video statement attributed to a spokesman for the king's office and disseminated by South African media on Sunday.

Earlier in the day, Prime Minister to the Zulu Monarch and Nation, Prince Mangosuthu Buthelezi, said that Misuzulu sought medical help in a hospital in Eswatini due to possible poisoning after his adviser died unexpectedly.

"His Majesty wishes to once again reassure the nation that he remains in perfect health and is not currently admitted at any hospital," the spokesman on the video said.

The spokesman added that the king underwent a medical examination in the context of "current pandemics" and after the death of his adviser.

King Misuzulu kaZwelithini often pays courtesy visits to Eswatini to meet with his uncle, King Mswati, the spokesman noted.