Office of Special Counsel Urged to Probe Kushner for Breaking Hatch Act - US Congressmen

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 18th June, 2019) The US Office of Special Counsel should immediately launch a probe into White House adviser Jared Kushner, the son-in-law of President Donald Trump for engaging in political activity and violating the Hatch Act, two congressmen wrote in a letter on Monday.

"We write to request that the Office of Special Counsel open an inquiry to determine whether Senior Presidential Adviser Jared Kushner is violating the Hatch Act by engaging in prohibited campaign funding activities," the letter from US Congressmen Don Beyer and Ted Lieu said.

Recent media reports indicated that Kushner was performing a direct role in efforts to raise funds for the president's re-election campaign next year, Beyer and Lieu, both Democrats, wrote in their letter.

"These reports strongly suggest that Kushner is violating the Hatch Act's prohibitions against any Executive agency employees [to] 'knowingly solicit, accept or receive a political contribution from any person,'" the congressmen wrote.

The US Office of Special Counsel is an independent Federal agency that is responsible for investigating and enforcing violations of the Hatch Act, which bans Executive agency employees from participating in certain political campaign activities, Beyer said.