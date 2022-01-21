UrduPoint.com

Office Of Ukraine's Prosecutor General Appeals Kiev Court Verdict Not To Arrest Poroshenko

January 21, 2022

KIEV (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 21st January, 2022) The Ukrainian Prosecutor General's Office appealed on Friday the recent decision of a Kiev court that refused to arrest former President Petro Poroshenko,who is accused of treason, and obliged him to hand over his passports.

"On January 21, 2022, the Prosecutor General's Office filed an appeal against the court's decision to apply a measure of restraint against the suspect ... the fifth president of Ukraine, in the form of personal recognizance," the office said in a statement.

Prosecutors seek a measure of restraint to Petro Poroshenko in the form of detention for two months, with the bail in the amount of 1 billion hryvnia (35.7 million Dollars).

