UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Office Politics: Symbol Of Inter-Korean Liaison Reduced To Rubble

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 21 minutes ago Tue 16th June 2020 | 02:41 PM

Office politics: Symbol of inter-Korean liaison reduced to rubble

The inter-Korean liaison office that Pyongyang blew up on Tuesday was opened in September 2018 as part of an agreement the North's leader Kim Jong Un and the South's President Moon Jae-in signed at their first summit five months earlier

Seoul, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Jun, 2020 ) :The inter-Korean liaison office that Pyongyang blew up on Tuesday was opened in September 2018 as part of an agreement the North's leader Kim Jong Un and the South's President Moon Jae-in signed at their first summit five months earlier.

The office occupied a four-storey building in an industrial zone in the North's city of Kaesong, where companies from South Korea employed Northerners, paying Pyongyang for their labour.

It was the first permanent physical communication center for the two sides, with personnel from North and South staying at the compound to enable face-to-face contact at any time.

Southern officials occupied the second floor, with Northern representatives on the top level and meeting rooms inbetween.

Around 20 officials from each side were based there, headed by a vice minister-level appointee.

When it opened, a rapid diplomatic rapprochement was in full swing on and around the peninsula, with Kim and Moon about to hold their third summit in the wake of Kim's historic meeting with US President Donald Trump in Singapore.

At the time Seoul's unification ministry said it would become a "round-the-clock consultation and communication channel" for advancing inter-Korean relations, improving ties between the US and the North, and easing military tensions.

The office was open five days a week, with officials on standby for weekends.

But inter-Korean ties entered a deep freeze following the collapse of the Hanoi summit between Kim and Trump, and operations at the office were suspended in January because of the coronavirus pandemic.

Kaesong, site of the liaison office, was initially part of the South after Moscow and Washington divided Korea between them in the closing days of World War II, but found itself in the North after the 1950-53 Korean War, which ended in an armistice rather than a peace treaty.

The joint industrial zone was set up in 2004, under the presidency of the liberal Roh Moo-hyun in the South.

But president Park Geun-hye shuttered it in 2016 in response to the North's nuclear and missile tests, saying profits generated from it were linked to Pyongyang's weapons development.

Related Topics

Moscow Washington Nuclear Trump Kaesong Pyongyang Singapore Seoul Hanoi South Korea SITE Kim Jong January September 2016 2018 World War From Agreement Top Labour Coronavirus

Recent Stories

Prices of bread and naan go up in Lahore

5 minutes ago

GCC denounces Houthis&#039; terrorist attacks on S ..

17 minutes ago

Abdullah bin Zayed, US Ambassador review regional, ..

17 minutes ago

Saudi-led Coalition intercept Houthi missile

18 minutes ago

Injazat, Hub71 to give UAE startups greater access ..

18 minutes ago

Dubai Customs seizes 58 counterfeit Vallourec oil ..

33 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.