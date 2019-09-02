UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Officer, 3 Suspected Militants Killed In Tunisia Clash

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 1 minute ago Mon 02nd September 2019 | 05:14 PM

Officer, 3 suspected militants killed in Tunisia clash

A national guard officer and three suspected militants were killed in a gunbattle in northwest Tunisia on Monday, his force said

Tunis, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Sep, 2019 ) :A national guard officer and three suspected militants were killed in a gunbattle in northwest Tunisia on Monday, his force said.

"Terrorists are still around but Tunisia is stronger," Prime Minister Youssef Chahed said, paying tribute to the officer killed on the opening day of Tunisia's presidential campaign in which he is a candidate.

National guard spokesman Houssemeddine Jebabli said the 28-year-old officer was killed during a joint search operation with the army in the mountainous Kasserine region near the Algerian border.

Related Topics

Militants Prime Minister Army Kasserine Tunisia Border

Recent Stories

PIMS receives 75 confirmed dengue patients so far

1 minute ago

Abbottabad retains 'All Pakistan Blind Cricket' ti ..

2 minutes ago

Mushira held to express solidarity with Kashmiri p ..

2 minutes ago

Taiwan's manufacturer continues to contract in Aug ..

4 minutes ago

Consumers complain undue penalties in bills by Pes ..

4 minutes ago

Overall affairs of policing being improved: IGP Si ..

4 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.