Officer, 3 suspected militants killed in Tunisia clash

A national guard officer and three suspected militants were killed in a gunbattle in northwest Tunisia on Monday, his force said

"Terrorists are still around but Tunisia is stronger," Prime Minister Youssef Chahed said, paying tribute to the officer killed on the opening day of Tunisia's presidential campaign in which he is a candidate.

National guard spokesman Houssemeddine Jebabli said the 28-year-old officer was killed during a joint search operation with the army in the mountainous Kasserine region near the Algerian border.