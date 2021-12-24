Officer Accidentally Kills Child While Arresting Suspect in Los Angeles - Police

A Los Angeles police officer opened fire while arresting an assault suspect in a clothing store, accidentally killing a fourteen-year-old girl when the bullet passed through the wall of a dressing room, the local law enforcement said on Friday

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 24th December, 2021) A Los Angeles police officer opened fire while arresting an assault suspect in a clothing store, accidentally killing a fourteen-year-old girl when the bullet passed through the wall of a dressing room, the local law enforcement said on Friday.

On Thursday morning, the police received calls about an armed attack at a store, according to the statement. When the officers arrived at the scene, they found several civilians sheltering inside the building, the police said.

The officers opened fire at the suspect and took him into custody. He was soon confirmed dead by the paramedics that arrived at the scene, the statement said. No gun was reportedly recovered.

"Unbeknownst to the officers, a 14-year-old girl was in a changing room behind a wall, that was directly behind the suspect and out of the officers' view. She was in the changing area with her mother when the officers encountered the suspect and the officer involved shooting occurred... She was pronounced dead at the scene," the statement reads.

A woman was also injured in the confrontation and taken to hospital.

The police is expected to release a full report on the incident on Monday. The head of the local police expressed his condolences to the family of the deceased.

The state attorney general launched a probe in the shooting, the media said.