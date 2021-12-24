UrduPoint.com

Officer Accidentally Kills Child While Arresting Suspect In Los Angeles - Police

Faizan Hashmi 16 minutes ago Fri 24th December 2021 | 03:36 PM

Officer Accidentally Kills Child While Arresting Suspect in Los Angeles - Police

A Los Angeles police officer opened fire while arresting an assault suspect in a clothing store, accidentally killing a fourteen-year-old girl when the bullet passed through the wall of a dressing room, the local law enforcement said on Friday

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 24th December, 2021) A Los Angeles police officer opened fire while arresting an assault suspect in a clothing store, accidentally killing a fourteen-year-old girl when the bullet passed through the wall of a dressing room, the local law enforcement said on Friday.

On Thursday morning, the police received calls about an armed attack at a store, according to the statement. When the officers arrived at the scene, they found several civilians sheltering inside the building, the police said.

The officers opened fire at the suspect and took him into custody. He was soon confirmed dead by the paramedics that arrived at the scene, the statement said. No gun was reportedly recovered.

"Unbeknownst to the officers, a 14-year-old girl was in a changing room behind a wall, that was directly behind the suspect and out of the officers' view. She was in the changing area with her mother when the officers encountered the suspect and the officer involved shooting occurred... She was pronounced dead at the scene," the statement reads.

A woman was also injured in the confrontation and taken to hospital.

The police is expected to release a full report on the incident on Monday. The head of the local police expressed his condolences to the family of the deceased.

The state attorney general launched a probe in the shooting, the media said.

Related Topics

Injured Dead Attack Fire Police Los Angeles Women Family Media

Recent Stories

Islam, humanity nothing to do with Sialkot's incid ..

Islam, humanity nothing to do with Sialkot's incident: Senate told

4 minutes ago
 Foolproof security arrangements to be made during ..

Foolproof security arrangements to be made during Christmas: CPO

4 minutes ago
 UKs Johnson Urges People to Get COVID-19 Vaccine i ..

UKs Johnson Urges People to Get COVID-19 Vaccine in Christmas Message

16 minutes ago
 No place to pray: Muslim worshippers under pressur ..

No place to pray: Muslim worshippers under pressure in India

44 minutes ago
 NUST researchers ranked among Top 2% in the world

NUST researchers ranked among Top 2% in the world

46 minutes ago
 Rasheed urges Int'l community to act against relig ..

Rasheed urges Int'l community to act against religious discrimination in India

44 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.