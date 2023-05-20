UrduPoint.com

Officer Charged For Leaking Police Information To Proud Boys Leader - US Justice Dept.

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published May 20, 2023

Officer Charged for Leaking Police Information to Proud Boys Leader - US Justice Dept.

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 20th May, 2023) Washington Metropolitan Police Department (MPD) lieutenant Shane Lamond has been charged with leaking information to Enrique Tarrio, the leader of the conservative group Proud Boys, the US Justice Department said in a press release Friday.

"According to the indictment, Lamond worked as the supervisor of the Intelligence Branch of MPD's Homeland Security Bureau. Beginning in July 2019 and continuing to at least January 2021, Lamond and Tarrio were in regular contact regarding Proud Boys planned activities in the District of Columbia," the Justice Department said in the press release.

The indictment alleges that, as early as at least July 2020, Lamond began using Telegram to provide information to Tarrio about law enforcement activity relating to Proud Boys' activities in Washington, the release said.

Lamond passed on to Tarrio confidential law enforcement information related to the police investigation of the December 12, 2020 burning of a Black Lives Matter banner, the release said.

The authorities issued an arrest warrant for Tarrio in January 2021 when Lamond notified him via Telegram that the warrant had been signed, the release said.

The two were in regular contact coordinating on the Proud Boys' planned activities in Washington between July 2019 and January 2021, the release said.

The Justice Department also said in the release that Lamond obstructed the investigation by making false and misleading statements to Federal investigators.

Lamond is expected to be arraigned later on Friday in the US District Court for the District of Columbia.

The obstruction of justice charge carries a statutory maximum of 30 years in prison, while single charges of making a false statement could mean a statutory maximum of a five-year prison term, according to the release.

