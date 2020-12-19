MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 19th December, 2020) A demining group serviceman on Friday died of injuries received during a mine explosion in the post-war Nagorno-Karabakh region's city of Shusha, the Russian Defense Ministry said.

"An explosive device detonated during the demining of a section of the road in Shusha," the ministry said in a statement, adding that "the officer of the mine clearance group of the International Mine Action Centre was severely injured.

"

The serviceman, who was provided with medical assistance while being transported to the hospital, has died of sustained injuries.

The ministry noted that the family of the deceased officer would be provided with financial support.