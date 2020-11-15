Officer Hit by Car in Travelers' Camp Near Paris - Reports

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 15th November, 2020) A manhunt is underway in France for a suspect who hit a female police officer with a car in a camp of travelers southwest of Paris, media said Sunday.

Police were called on Saturday night to a family dispute in Les Ulis commune in Essonne department, the BFMTV news website reported.

Several cars drove out of the camp as soon as officers arrived. A vehicle hit the 51-year-old woman, who suffered fractures to her wrists and pelvis. Her life is not in danger.

Three people were detained in connection with the inquiry but the driver is believed to be on the run. Police searched the camp and seized firearms and cash to the tune of 140,000 Euros ($165,700).