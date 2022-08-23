UrduPoint.com

Officer In Breonna Taylor's Killing Pleads Guilty To Helping Falsify Warrant - Reports

Umer Jamshaid Published August 23, 2022 | 11:33 PM

Officer in Breonna Taylor's Killing Pleads Guilty to Helping Falsify Warrant - Reports

Former Louisville police detective Kelly Goodlett pleaded guilty to helping falsify a warrant that resulted in the death of black woman Breonna Taylor during a no-knock raid, The New York Times reported on Tuesday

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 23rd August, 2022) Former Louisville police detective Kelly Goodlett pleaded guilty to helping falsify a warrant that resulted in the death of black woman Breonna Taylor during a no-knock raid, The New York Times reported on Tuesday.

Taylor, a 26-year-old emergency room technician, was killed in March 2020 by police executing a search warrant after her boyfriend shot at them, believing the officers to be intruders.

Goodlett was charged with conspiring alongside a fellow officer to falsify the search warrant used to raid Taylor's home, as well as cover up their actions afterward, the Justice Department said earlier this month.

The conspiracy included plans to submit a falsified affidavit to obtain a search warrant for Taylor's home despite lacking probable cause, according to court filings. Another object of the conspiracy was to cover up the falsified nature of the warrant after the shooting, the filings said.

Goodlett entered a guilty plea in Federal court, becoming the first officer involved in Taylor's killing to be convicted for the incident, the report said. Goodlett resigned from the police force after being charged by authorities earlier this month, according to the report.

Three other officers were also charged by the Justice Department earlier this month in connection with Taylor's death, including the detective with whom Goodlett allegedly conspired.

Taylor's death at the hands of police, in addition to the killing of George Floyd later that year, helped spark an international series of protests by the Black Lives Matter movement that summer and continues to be cited as an example of police misconduct in the United States.

Related Topics

Police George Louisville New York United States March Women 2020 From Court

Recent Stories

Feds Recovered 700 Pages of Classified Material Fr ..

Feds Recovered 700 Pages of Classified Material From Trump in January - National ..

26 seconds ago
 Brent Crude Tops $100 Per Barrel First Time Since ..

Brent Crude Tops $100 Per Barrel First Time Since August 12

2 minutes ago
 AfD Plans Rally in Berlin to Demand Nord Stream 2 ..

AfD Plans Rally in Berlin to Demand Nord Stream 2 Launch - Leader

2 minutes ago
 Islamabad Police register another case against Imr ..

Islamabad Police register another case against Imran Khan

2 minutes ago
 Only way forward to cut imports, including those o ..

Only way forward to cut imports, including those of fuel, is to boost the countr ..

3 minutes ago
 CPO directs crackdown against drug mafia, illegal ..

CPO directs crackdown against drug mafia, illegal weapons & firework warehouses

39 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.