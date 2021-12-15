- Home
Officer Who Murdered George Floyd Pleads Guilty To Federal Rights Violation Charges: Media
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 16 seconds ago Wed 15th December 2021 | 09:30 PM
Washington, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Dec, 2021 ) :Derek Chauvin, the white former Minneapolis police officer convicted of murdering African-American George Floyd, pleaded guilty Wednesday to Federal civil rights violations charges in the crime, local media reported.
It was the first time that Chauvin, who is appealing his murder conviction, admitted guilt for holding his knee to Floyd's neck for nearly 10 minutes until Floyd expired, in a case that sparked nationwide protests against police abuse of Black Americans.