Officer who murdered George Floyd pleads guilty to federal rights violation charges: media

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

Derek Chauvin, the white former Minneapolis police officer convicted of murdering African-American George Floyd, pleaded guilty Wednesday to federal civil rights violations charges in the crime, local media reported

Washington, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Dec, 2021 ) :Derek Chauvin, the white former Minneapolis police officer convicted of murdering African-American George Floyd, pleaded guilty Wednesday to Federal civil rights violations charges in the crime, local media reported.

It was the first time that Chauvin, who is appealing his murder conviction, admitted guilt for holding his knee to Floyd's neck for nearly 10 minutes until Floyd expired, in a case that sparked nationwide protests against police abuse of Black Americans.