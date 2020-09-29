UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Officers Assaulted, 24 People Arrested At Unlawful Protest In Portland - Police

Sumaira FH 2 minutes ago Tue 29th September 2020 | 07:09 PM

Officers Assaulted, 24 People Arrested at Unlawful Protest in Portland - Police

Several officers were assaulted and two dozen people were arrested during unlawful protests overnight in the US city of Portland, Oregon, local police said in a statement on Tuesday

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 29th September, 2020) Several officers were assaulted and two dozen people were arrested during unlawful protests overnight in the US city of Portland, Oregon, local police said in a statement on Tuesday.

"A sergeant was punched in the face and was transported to the hospital for treatment. Five other officers were sprayed with some kind of chemical," the statement said.

Over the course of the protest in the Kenton neighborhood in north Portland, police arrested 24 people, it added.

Protesters began gathering for the protest outside the Portland Police Association building late Monday evening. Police asked the group to move a nearby park, as they had not obtained a permit to march on the streets.

"While [officers] were performing their lawful duties, some in the crowd interfered and were arrested," the statement said, adding that the detentions continued until the the crowd dispersed at around 1:30 a.

m.

Some of the protesters who were arrested were wearing heavy body armor and were armed with knives and pepper spray, the statement said. One protester who escaped arrest threw a baseball bat at pursuing officers, it added.

Fresh protests erupted across the US last Wednesday after a grand jury brought no charges against police officers for the March killing of African American woman Breonna Taylor during a drug raid of her Louisville home. The state attorney general said the deadly use of force by the officers involved was justified after Taylor's boyfriend opened fire on them. One of the officers was still charged with wanton endangerment.

Related Topics

Fire Protest Police Portland Louisville March Women

Recent Stories

Mansour bin Zayed inaugurates digital platform for ..

11 minutes ago

Ajman Ruler briefed on programmes and strategy of ..

26 minutes ago

Ras Al Khaimah Ruler issues Resolution restructuri ..

41 minutes ago

World-class commentary panel to bring National T20 ..

50 minutes ago

Curbs against AI-India designed to hide crimes aga ..

54 minutes ago

US Presidential debate to influence crucial 5% und ..

56 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.