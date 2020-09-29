Officers Assaulted, 24 People Arrested at Unlawful Protest in Portland - Police

Several officers were assaulted and two dozen people were arrested during unlawful protests overnight in the US city of Portland, Oregon, local police said in a statement on Tuesday

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 29th September, 2020) Several officers were assaulted and two dozen people were arrested during unlawful protests overnight in the US city of Portland , Oregon, local police said in a statement on Tuesday.

"A sergeant was punched in the face and was transported to the hospital for treatment. Five other officers were sprayed with some kind of chemical," the statement said.

Over the course of the protest in the Kenton neighborhood in north Portland, police arrested 24 people, it added.

Protesters began gathering for the protest outside the Portland Police Association building late Monday evening. Police asked the group to move a nearby park, as they had not obtained a permit to march on the streets.

"While [officers] were performing their lawful duties, some in the crowd interfered and were arrested," the statement said, adding that the detentions continued until the the crowd dispersed at around 1:30 a.

m.

Some of the protesters who were arrested were wearing heavy body armor and were armed with knives and pepper spray, the statement said. One protester who escaped arrest threw a baseball bat at pursuing officers, it added.

Fresh protests erupted across the US last Wednesday after a grand jury brought no charges against police officers for the March killing of African American woman Breonna Taylor during a drug raid of her Louisville home. The state attorney general said the deadly use of force by the officers involved was justified after Taylor's boyfriend opened fire on them. One of the officers was still charged with wanton endangerment.