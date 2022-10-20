UrduPoint.com

Officers Respond To 'Suspicious Vehicle' Near US Capitol Building - Capitol Police

Faizan Hashmi Published October 20, 2022 | 01:30 AM

Officers Respond to 'Suspicious Vehicle' Near US Capitol Building - Capitol Police

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 20th October, 2022) The US Capitol Police (USCP) said on Wednesday that its officers responded to a "suspicious vehicle" in the vicinity of the Capitol building.

"Our officers responded to the 100 block of East Capitol Street for a suspicious vehicle.

Please stay away from the area," USCP said via Twitter.

A Fox news correspondent said that a police service dog picked up a trace of something in the vehicle, adding that there was a concern about the presence of weapons in the vehicle. The correspondent added that at least two persons are in custody as a result of the ongoing investigation.

Related Topics

Police Twitter Vehicle From

Recent Stories

Macron Proposes Appointing Former Prime Minister C ..

Macron Proposes Appointing Former Prime Minister Castex as Parisian Transport Ch ..

50 minutes ago
 Protests Against NATO Nuclear Drills Held Near Blo ..

Protests Against NATO Nuclear Drills Held Near Bloc's HQ in Brussels

50 minutes ago
 US Charges Krasnoyarsk Governor's Son With Sanctio ..

US Charges Krasnoyarsk Governor's Son With Sanctions Evasion, Seeks Extradition ..

1 hour ago
 Football: Spanish La Liga results

Football: Spanish La Liga results

1 hour ago
 PGA boosts 2023 purses for four events in LIV-figh ..

PGA boosts 2023 purses for four events in LIV-fight revamp

1 hour ago
 Tunisian bakers strike over unpaid subsidies

Tunisian bakers strike over unpaid subsidies

1 hour ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.