Officers Respond to 'Suspicious Vehicle' Near US Capitol Building - Capitol Police

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 20th October, 2022) The US Capitol Police (USCP) said on Wednesday that its officers responded to a "suspicious vehicle" in the vicinity of the Capitol building.

"Our officers responded to the 100 block of East Capitol Street for a suspicious vehicle.

Please stay away from the area," USCP said via Twitter.

A Fox news correspondent said that a police service dog picked up a trace of something in the vehicle, adding that there was a concern about the presence of weapons in the vehicle. The correspondent added that at least two persons are in custody as a result of the ongoing investigation.