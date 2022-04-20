UrduPoint.com

Officers Shoot Intruder Dead At Peruvian Ambassador's Residence In Washington - Police

Published April 20, 2022

Officers Shoot Intruder Dead at Peruvian Ambassador's Residence in Washington - Police

An unknown intruder has been shot and killed by US Secret Service officers at the Peruvian ambassador's residence, the chief of the Metropolitan Police Department of Washington, D.C. said on Wednesday

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 20th April, 2022) An unknown intruder has been shot and killed by US Secret Service officers at the Peruvian ambassador's residence, the chief of the Metropolitan Police Department of Washington, D.C. said on Wednesday.

"This morning, just before eight o'clock a.m. members of the United States Secret Service uniform division were summoned to the 3000 block of Garrison Street in response to a call for a burglary in progress. Upon arrival the officers on the scene, they located an individual who was in the rear of the (Peruvian) ambassador's residence," Robert Contee said during a press briefing. "The officers fired those tasers. They did not take effect and as these weapons did not take effect, ultimately, the officers ended up pulling the service weapons firing shots, and this person is now deceased.

"

The intruder had smashed multiple windows and an entry door with a metal stake to the building when the officers arrived at the scene, Contee said.

The police chief added that so far there is no indication the deceased intruder knew that the property he was trying to enter is the residence of the Peruvian ambassador.

The intruder was a male in his late 20s or 30s, according to Contee.

Two officers were taken to a hospital without any life-threatening injuries, Contee noted.

