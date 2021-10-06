UrduPoint.com

Officers Union Believes Destroying Militant Training Network Is Key Task In Mali

Muhammad Irfan 39 seconds ago Wed 06th October 2021 | 12:54 PM

Destroying the militant training network is currently the key task of the Malian authorities, Alexander Ivanov, the general director of the Officers Union for International Security, told Sputnik in an interview

According to Ivanov's estimates, Mali may need up to several thousands of Russian military instructors to effectively resist terrorists.

"The destruction of the militant training network is the most important task that the Malian army and its partners will face," Ivanov said.

The head of the officers union pointed to the importance of identifying and analyzing these networks.

"In Mali, terrorist groups are largely created artificially, they are financially supported by smuggling flows. Drugs, weapons and tobacco transportation in the interests of the West is a source for terrorist cells funding. This means, many terrorist groups are managed by Western agents who create many-tentacled smuggling chains. For this purpose it is necessary to train and support militants," Ivanov explained.

