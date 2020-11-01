Offices, Cafes Boarding Up in Washington DC Ahead of Election Day - Sputnik Correspondent

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 01st November, 2020) Businesses in Washington DC are temporarily closing and boarding up ahead of the election day, amid concerns about possible violence, a Sputnik correspondent reports.

Within a radius of about half a mile from the White House, business owners have already boarded up their shopfronts.

The District of Columbia authorities have said that they expect no real threats on election day and have insisted that there is no need to close businesses.

According to a Sputnik correspondent, some parking restrictions have already been introduced in Washington DC and several streets are expected to be closed off on Tuesday.

Business owners say they are closing and boarding up in fear of getting their property damaged like it happened during the riots this summer.

Earlier this week, US media reported that US President Donald Trump had called off his election night plans at the Trump International Hotel in downtown DC.

On Friday, Trump said that he had not decided yet whether he would spend the election night at the hotel or at the White House.