MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 06th January, 2022) The offices of five broadcasters have been ransacked by protesters in Almaty, media reported on Thursday.

According to Khabar 24, protesters attacked the media cluster in the city which houses the offices of Mir, Qazaqstan, Khabar, Channel One Eurasia and KTK.

One employee of the Qazaqstan tv channel was injured in the attack, according to the broadcaster.