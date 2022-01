(@ChaudhryMAli88)

ALMATY (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 05th January, 2022) Demonstrators in the Kazakh city of Almaty stormed and wrecked newsrooms of tv channels on Wednesday.

Websites of Sputnik Kazakhstan and several other Kazakh media are unavailable for users from abroad. Websites of state Kazakh departments cannot be opened as as well.