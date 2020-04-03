UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Official Date For OPEC+ Meeting Yet To Be Set - Iraqi Oil Ministry

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 1 minute ago Fri 03rd April 2020 | 06:24 PM

Official Date for OPEC+ Meeting Yet to Be Set - Iraqi Oil Ministry

No date for a much anticipated OPEC+ ministerial meeting has been set at the official level yet, a spokesman for Iraq's Oil Ministry told Sputnik on Friday

BAGHDAD (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 03rd April, 2020) No date for a much anticipated OPEC+ ministerial meeting has been set at the official level yet, a spokesman for Iraq's Oil Ministry told Sputnik on Friday.

"Officially, no date has been set for the meeting so far.

The invitation for the meeting was sent yesterday," Assam Jihad said.

Earlier in the day, the Azerbaijani energy minister's adviser, Zamina Aliyeva, told Sputnik that the OPEC+ members were set to meet via a video conference on April 6 to discuss oil price stabilization.

Related Topics

Jihad Iraq Oil Price April

Recent Stories

Pandemic threatens food in import-reliant states: ..

1 minute ago

TMA Peshawar conducts disinfectant spray in variou ..

1 minute ago

92 shops fined for hoarding, overcharging in Bahaw ..

1 minute ago

Russian Prime Minister Signs Decree Enacting Rules ..

1 minute ago

More Than 11,000 People Arrested in Sri Lanka for ..

7 minutes ago

UK Prime Minister Johnson Remains in Self-Isolatio ..

7 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.