Official Date for OPEC+ Meeting Yet to Be Set - Iraqi Oil Ministry

No date for a much anticipated OPEC+ ministerial meeting has been set at the official level yet, a spokesman for Iraq's Oil Ministry told Sputnik on Friday

BAGHDAD (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 03rd April, 2020)

"Officially, no date has been set for the meeting so far.

The invitation for the meeting was sent yesterday," Assam Jihad said.

Earlier in the day, the Azerbaijani energy minister's adviser, Zamina Aliyeva, told Sputnik that the OPEC+ members were set to meet via a video conference on April 6 to discuss oil price stabilization.