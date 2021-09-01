UrduPoint.com

Official From Zelenskyy's Team Suggests Changing Ukraine's Name To 'Rus-Ukraine'

Muhammad Irfan 28 minutes ago Wed 01st September 2021 | 02:00 AM

Official From Zelenskyy's Team Suggests Changing Ukraine's Name to 'Rus-Ukraine'

KIEV (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 01st September, 2021) Oleksiy Arestovich, an adviser to the head of the office of Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy, has proposed to change his country's name to "Rus-Ukraine."

In an interview with Ukrainian journalist Roman Tsymbalyuk, posted on the latter's YouTube channel, Arestovich, who is also the information policy counselor of the Ukrainian delegation to the Trilateral Contact Group on Donbas, has said that Ukraine has to "take away from them [from Russia] the 'Russians' brand."

"I would change the name of the states, call us Rus-Ukraine, make it a double name.

We are working on it," Arestovich said.

The word Rus goes back to the Kievan Rus, the first East Slavic state, which had Kiev as its capital and is considered to be the progenitor of modern Russia, Ukraine and Belarus.

Relations between Russia and Ukraine have been particularly tense since the 2014 coup in Kiev, which led to the conflict in Donbas, as the self-proclaimed republics of Donetsk and Luhansk declared independence from the Ukrainian government, which in response launched an offensive against them.

