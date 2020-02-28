WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 28th February, 2020) Venezuela interim government's Special Commissioner for Security and Intelligence Ivan Simonovis said in a statement that he has provided US officials with a new list of officials and associates of Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro.

"Today at the State Department I submitted a new list of Names of active and retired Venezuelan government officials who reside in or visit the United States, as well as family members who have benefited directly from the crimes committed in Venezuela," Simonovis said via Twitter on Thursday.

The message made no mention of the Simonovis' purpose, but he presumably submitted the list as potential and possibly recommended targets for US sanctions.

The United States has officially recognized the Venezuelan government of self-declared Interim President Juan Guaido in an attempt to oust the nation's sitting government led by Maduro. Russia, China, Turkey and numerous other countries have said they recognize Maduro as the only legitimate president of Venezuela.

The United States has repeatedly sanctioned individuals linked to the Maduro government as part of a pressure campaign for a regime change.

Maduro has accused the United States of attempting to force a change of government in Venezuela in order to claim the country's natural resources.