Official Lobbying In US Is Corruption - Putin
Muhammad Irfan 5 minutes ago Wed 13th October 2021 | 06:55 PM
MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 13th October, 2021) Official lobbying in the United States is corruption, Russian President Vladimir Putin said on Wednesday.
"What is lobbyism? What is official lobbyism in the United States? This is legalized corruption - that's what it is," Putin told the Russian Energy Week event.