Official Meeting Between Putin, Xi to Take Place in Grand Kremlin Palace

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 21st March, 2023) An official bilateral meeting between Russian President Vladimir Putin and Chinese President Xi Jinping will take place at 12:00 GMT in the Grand Kremlin Palace in Moscow.

The talks will be a follow-up to an informal 4.5-hour meeting between the leaders that took place on Monday.

The sides are expected to discuss the development of comprehensive bilateral partnership, including economic cooperation between Russia and China, as well as issues on the international agenda.

The Ukraine crisis will be one of the main topics of the talks. The Chinese leader is expected to inform Putin about Beijing's position on the issue, with the emphasis on the peaceful resolution of the conflict through diplomatic means.

Additionally, Putin and Xi are expected to sign a number of important bilateral documents. After the negotiations, the leaders will also hold a press conference.