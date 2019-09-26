UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Official Pledges Continuous Support For Taiwan Enterprises

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 57 seconds ago Thu 26th September 2019 | 05:18 PM

Official pledges continuous support for Taiwan enterprises

Liu Jieyi, director of the Taiwan Work Office of the Communist Party of China Central Committee and the Taiwan Affairs Office of the State Council, has pledged continuous support for Taiwan compatriots and enterprises to help in their development on the Chinese mainland

BEIJING, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Sep, 2019 ) :Liu Jieyi, director of the Taiwan Work Office of the Communist Party of China Central Committee and the Taiwan Affairs Office of the State Council, has pledged continuous support for Taiwan compatriots and enterprises to help in their development on the Chinese mainland.

Liu made the remarks at a symposium on Taiwan enterprises on the mainland in Beijing Wednesday.

The symposium, organized by the Association of Taiwan Investment Enterprises on the Mainland (ATIEM), was attended by several mainland officials as well as representatives of Taiwan business people and enterprises.

Discussions were held on topics including Taiwan enterprises' engagement in the national development strategy, expanding domestic demand and business upgrading.

In his speech, Liu pledged equal treatment and services for Taiwan compatriots on the mainland.

Speaking highly of the important contributions Taiwan compatriots and enterprises have made to the economic and social progress on the mainland, Liu said the mainland will further implement its preferential policies toward Taiwan compatriots and enterprises and share with them mainland's development opportunities to help them achieve faster and better development, he said.

Related Topics

Business China Beijing Progress Share

Recent Stories

3 international lenders back Istanbul metro extens ..

4 minutes ago

Ulmea asked to highlight hazards of illegal substa ..

10 minutes ago

No limit to UAE space ambitions: Sultan bin Khalif ..

19 minutes ago

US issues security alert for its citizens in Myanm ..

10 minutes ago

Iraqi PM optimistic about preventing regional war, ..

10 minutes ago

Maritime ministry for ceasing fee on unscanned con ..

10 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.