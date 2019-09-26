Official pledges continuous support for Taiwan enterprises

(@FahadShabbir)

BEIJING, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Sep, 2019 ) :Liu Jieyi, director of the Taiwan Work Office of the Communist Party of China Central Committee and the Taiwan Affairs Office of the State Council, has pledged continuous support for Taiwan compatriots and enterprises to help in their development on the Chinese mainland.

Liu made the remarks at a symposium on Taiwan enterprises on the mainland in Beijing Wednesday.

The symposium, organized by the Association of Taiwan Investment Enterprises on the Mainland (ATIEM), was attended by several mainland officials as well as representatives of Taiwan business people and enterprises.

Discussions were held on topics including Taiwan enterprises' engagement in the national development strategy, expanding domestic demand and business upgrading.

In his speech, Liu pledged equal treatment and services for Taiwan compatriots on the mainland.

Speaking highly of the important contributions Taiwan compatriots and enterprises have made to the economic and social progress on the mainland, Liu said the mainland will further implement its preferential policies toward Taiwan compatriots and enterprises and share with them mainland's development opportunities to help them achieve faster and better development, he said.