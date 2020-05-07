Official Refutes Claims Japan Looking for New Location for Missile Defense System in Akita

The Japanese government is still exploring the possibility to deploy a US-made Aegis Ashore ground-based missile defense system in the northern Akita prefecture, Chief Cabinet Secretary Yoshihide Suga said on Thursday, dismissing claims that the authorities had abandoned their deployment plans

TOKYO (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 07th May, 2020) The Japanese government is still exploring the possibility to deploy a US-made Aegis Ashore ground-based missile defense system in the northern Akita prefecture, Chief Cabinet Secretary Yoshihide Suga said on Thursday, dismissing claims that the authorities had abandoned their deployment plans.

Earlier in May, Japanese media reported that the Defense Ministry was searching for a new location for Aegis Ashore, as earlier plans to deploy it at the Araya Ground Self-Defense Force training complex in the city of Akita, the capital of the prefecture with the same name, were met with resistance from local residents.

"At the moment, the issue is being assessed, the necessary preconditions are being worked out.

The reports that claim that we made a decision or that we are close to making a decision are false. The reports that claim that we abandoned plans to deploy the [missile defense] system at Araya Training complex are false," Suga said during a press conference.

In 2017, Japan approved plans to install two Aegis Ashore missile defense units, each costing approximately over $1.1 billion, in response to ballistic missile tests conducted by North Korea. The authorities plan to deploy the systems in Akita and in the southwestern prefecture of Yamaguchi to ensure that the missile defense protects the territory of the whole country.