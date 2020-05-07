UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Official Refutes Claims Japan Looking For New Location For Missile Defense System In Akita

Muhammad Irfan 2 minutes ago Thu 07th May 2020 | 12:30 PM

Official Refutes Claims Japan Looking for New Location for Missile Defense System in Akita

The Japanese government is still exploring the possibility to deploy a US-made Aegis Ashore ground-based missile defense system in the northern Akita prefecture, Chief Cabinet Secretary Yoshihide Suga said on Thursday, dismissing claims that the authorities had abandoned their deployment plans

TOKYO (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 07th May, 2020) The Japanese government is still exploring the possibility to deploy a US-made Aegis Ashore ground-based missile defense system in the northern Akita prefecture, Chief Cabinet Secretary Yoshihide Suga said on Thursday, dismissing claims that the authorities had abandoned their deployment plans.

Earlier in May, Japanese media reported that the Defense Ministry was searching for a new location for Aegis Ashore, as earlier plans to deploy it at the Araya Ground Self-Defense Force training complex in the city of Akita, the capital of the prefecture with the same name, were met with resistance from local residents.

"At the moment, the issue is being assessed, the necessary preconditions are being worked out.

The reports that claim that we made a decision or that we are close to making a decision are false. The reports that claim that we abandoned plans to deploy the [missile defense] system at Araya Training complex are false," Suga said during a press conference.

In 2017, Japan approved plans to install two Aegis Ashore missile defense units, each costing approximately over $1.1 billion, in response to ballistic missile tests conducted by North Korea. The authorities plan to deploy the systems in Akita and in the southwestern prefecture of Yamaguchi to ensure that the missile defense protects the territory of the whole country.

Related Topics

Akita Same Japan North Korea May 2017 Media From Government Cabinet Billion

Recent Stories

Noorul Haq Qadri says Qadianis cannot be made part ..

8 minutes ago

Telefonica, Liberty Global Sign Merger to Create U ..

9 minutes ago

UK Foreign Secretary Raab Congratulates Iraqi Prim ..

2 minutes ago

Japan set to approve remdesivir for coronavirus tr ..

2 minutes ago

French industrial output plunges by 16.2 pct in Ma ..

2 minutes ago

Four injured in road mishap in Khanewal

2 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.