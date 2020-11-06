UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Official Says Georgia Too Close To Call, Vote Recount Expected If Margin Remains Small

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 4 minutes ago Fri 06th November 2020 | 09:06 PM

Official Says Georgia Too Close to Call, Vote Recount Expected if Margin Remains Small

The state of Georgia is still too close to call regarding the winner of the November 3 US presidential election, but if the margin between the candidates remains small, a recount will be launched, Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger told reporters on Friday

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 06th November, 2020) The state of Georgia is still too close to call regarding the winner of the November 3 US presidential election, but if the margin between the candidates remains small, a recount will be launched, Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger told reporters on Friday.

"Right now, Georgia remains too close to call," Raffensperger said. "Out of approximately 5 million votes cast, we'll have a margin of a few thousand. The focus for our office and for the county election officials for now remains on making sure that every legal vote is counted and recorded accurately. As we are closing in on a final count, we can begin to look to our next steps. With a margin that small, there will be a recount."

Related Topics

Election Vote Georgia November Million

Recent Stories

Electricity Supply Restored Across Whole of Syria ..

3 minutes ago

Latvian Government Declares National Emergency Due ..

4 minutes ago

Germany's Maas Says EU Must Play Stronger Role in ..

4 minutes ago

Biden Campaign Says US Govt. Perfectly Capable of ..

4 minutes ago

India failed to crush freedom struggle in IOK: Far ..

4 minutes ago

Smog mitigation cell monitoring burning of crops r ..

6 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.