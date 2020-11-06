Official Says Georgia Too Close to Call, Vote Recount Expected if Margin Remains Small

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 06th November, 2020) The state of Georgia is still too close to call regarding the winner of the November 3 US presidential election, but if the margin between the candidates remains small, a recount will be launched, Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger told reporters on Friday.

"Right now, Georgia remains too close to call," Raffensperger said. "Out of approximately 5 million votes cast, we'll have a margin of a few thousand. The focus for our office and for the county election officials for now remains on making sure that every legal vote is counted and recorded accurately. As we are closing in on a final count, we can begin to look to our next steps. With a margin that small, there will be a recount."