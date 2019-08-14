UrduPoint.com
Official Says ICE San Antonio Office Targeted In Shooting Due To Political Rhetoric

Sumaira FH 6 minutes ago Wed 14th August 2019 | 10:50 PM

Official Says ICE San Antonio Office Targeted in Shooting Due to Political Rhetoric

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 14th August, 2019) Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) San Antonio Field Office Director Daniel Bible said in a statement on Wednesday that one of his offices was targeted in a shooting because of the rhetoric and misinformation spread by various politicians, media and activist organizations.

"Political rhetoric and misinformation that various politicians, media outlets and activist groups recklessly disseminate to the American people regarding the ICE mission only serve to further encourage these violent acts," Bible said in the statement.

On Tuesday, media reported that an ICE office in San Antonio, Texas was targeted in a shooting early in the morning. No injuries were reported.

Activist groups and politicians such as US Congresswoman Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez have criticized immigration agencies like ICE for their mistreatment of illegal immigrants, and have called for banning ICE.

Groups of US lawmakers have visited detention facilities on the US-Mexico border after reports emerged that the Customs and Border Protection had failed to provide detainees with adequate food, water and sanitary supplies.

