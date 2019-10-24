Official Says Sochi Summit Effectively Hosted 1st Forum of Russian, African News Agencies

(@imziishan)

SOCHI (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 24th October, 2019) Many media executives from Africa gathered in the Russian city of Sochi this week for what Russian presidential adviser Anton Kobyakov has referred to as the first ever Russian-African media forum.

"Apart from heads of state, Sochi received heads of almost all African news agencies. President [Vladimir Putin] met and talked with them.

This was effectively the first Russia-Africa media forum," he told reporters on Thursday.

Sochi hosted the inaugural Russia-Africa summit on Wednesday and Friday. The event was covered by 781 journalists from 44 countries. The Rossiya Segodnya International Information Agency was an official media partner.

A panel on the role of the media was held on the summit's sidelines. It was moderated by the managing director of Maghreb Arab Press. Senior managers from Russian and African news agencies were present.