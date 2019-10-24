UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Official Says Sochi Summit Effectively Hosted 1st Forum Of Russian, African News Agencies

Zeeshan Aziz (@imziishan) 1 minute ago Thu 24th October 2019 | 11:34 PM

Official Says Sochi Summit Effectively Hosted 1st Forum of Russian, African News Agencies

Many media executives from Africa gathered in the Russian city of Sochi this week for what Russian presidential adviser Anton Kobyakov has referred to as the first ever Russian-African media forum

SOCHI (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 24th October, 2019) Many media executives from Africa gathered in the Russian city of Sochi this week for what Russian presidential adviser Anton Kobyakov has referred to as the first ever Russian-African media forum.

"Apart from heads of state, Sochi received heads of almost all African news agencies. President [Vladimir Putin] met and talked with them.

This was effectively the first Russia-Africa media forum," he told reporters on Thursday.

Sochi hosted the inaugural Russia-Africa summit on Wednesday and Friday. The event was covered by 781 journalists from 44 countries. The Rossiya Segodnya International Information Agency was an official media partner.

A panel on the role of the media was held on the summit's sidelines. It was moderated by the managing director of Maghreb Arab Press. Senior managers from Russian and African news agencies were present.

Related Topics

Africa Russia Sochi Media Event All From Arab

Recent Stories

Hamdan bin Mohammed opens 2019 FIRST Global DXB Ch ..

51 minutes ago

Putin Hopes to Further Strengthen Cooperation Betw ..

1 minute ago

US Ocean Energy Mngmt. Bureau Likely Lost Over $56 ..

1 minute ago

PPP, PML-N split political parties of country: Zar ..

1 minute ago

Ex-world champion Sagan to make Giro d'Italia debu ..

1 minute ago

Belgium Not Sure UN Would Give Mandate for Mission ..

7 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.