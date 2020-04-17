UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Official US Unemployment Rate In March Rises 0.9 Points To 4.4% - Labor Dept.

Umer Jamshaid 1 minute ago Fri 17th April 2020 | 10:28 PM

Official US Unemployment Rate in March Rises 0.9 Points to 4.4% - Labor Dept.

The US unemployment rate surged 0.9 percentage points to 4.4 percent in March in the monthly report by the Labor Department's Bureau of Labor Statistics (BLS) on Friday

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 17th April, 2020) The US unemployment rate surged 0.9 percentage points to 4.4 percent in March in the monthly report by the Labor Department's Bureau of Labor Statistics (BLS) on Friday.

"The national unemployment rate rose by 0.9 percentage point over the month to 4.4 percent and was 0.6 point higher than in March 2019," a BLS press release on the report said.

The reported unemployment rate lags behind weekly reports on first-time claims for unemployment benefits, suggesting that more than 10 percent of American workers have lost jobs due to the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic.

However, weekly BLS reports on applications for jobless benefits - the latest released earlier this week - show filings by 22 million Americans in the past four weeks as the pandemic closed businesses and forced millions of people to shelter in homes.

With a US labor force of about 165 million, the weekly reports suggest a true unemployment rate of about 13 percent, although the scope of US joblessness is not likely to show up in the official figure until next month.

Related Topics

March 2019 Million Jobs Coronavirus

Recent Stories

Importance Of Turkmenistan's Permanent Neutrality ..

1 hour ago

Punjab govt utilizing all resources to control COV ..

1 minute ago

Putin Holds Trust of 70% of Russians - VTsIOM Poll

1 minute ago

Lahore High Court orders for issuance of notificat ..

1 minute ago

S.African mining executive faces charges for alleg ..

1 minute ago

Nahyan bin Zayed chairs ADSC&#039;s virtual meetin ..

1 hour ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.