Official US Unemployment Rate in March Rises 0.9 Points to 4.4% - Labor Dept.

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 17th April, 2020) The US unemployment rate surged 0.9 percentage points to 4.4 percent in March in the monthly report by the Labor Department's Bureau of Labor Statistics (BLS) on Friday.

"The national unemployment rate rose by 0.9 percentage point over the month to 4.4 percent and was 0.6 point higher than in March 2019," a BLS press release on the report said.

The reported unemployment rate lags behind weekly reports on first-time claims for unemployment benefits, suggesting that more than 10 percent of American workers have lost jobs due to the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic.

However, weekly BLS reports on applications for jobless benefits - the latest released earlier this week - show filings by 22 million Americans in the past four weeks as the pandemic closed businesses and forced millions of people to shelter in homes.

With a US labor force of about 165 million, the weekly reports suggest a true unemployment rate of about 13 percent, although the scope of US joblessness is not likely to show up in the official figure until next month.