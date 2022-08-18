MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 18th August, 2022) The shelling of the city of Enerhodar and the Zaporizhzhia nuclear power plant (NPP) practically does not stop, Yevgeny Balitsky, the head of the regional administration, said on Thursday, adding that there is threat of damage to the NPP's cooling system.

"(Shelling) practically does not stop. It is impossible to intercept air defense mortar attacks, it is practically impossible to intercept cannon artillery," Balitsky told the Rossiya 24 broadcaster, adding that the regional authorities see a threat of damage to the cooling systems of the plant's reactors.